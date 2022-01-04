It was one of the longest soap operas that Cruz Azul has experienced in recent years. Orbelín Pineda received the first renewal offer in 2020, however, the player decided not to accept it. It was in August of this year when he agreed to sign for Celta de Vigo once his contract ended, in January 2022.

Maguito has not yet traveled to Spain, but is about to. The only thing missing is for the club to release a quota of non-EU player and Pineda will be able to sign a contract and officially become a signing of the cast that Eduardo Coudet directs today. Everything indicates that the confirmation of your arrival will be this week.

In conversation with TUDN, Orbe said goodbye to Cruz Azul and sent a heartfelt message after three years as a celestial. “The days and months I was here flew by. I feel happy, proud of myself and my teammates, of what was achieved and of being able to see the club’s crest with another star“, he pointed.

Regarding his arrival at Celta, Pineda is excited about doing things well. Anyway, he took advantage of sending a promise to the fans. “Now I have another country and another culture, I hope to connect as quickly as possible. Life was made for that, to continue celebrating everything you do. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon“he confessed.

Orbelín is one of the 11 casualties that Cruz Azul has today for 2022. It could be 12. Walter Montoya, Yoshimar Yotún, Josué Reyes, Jaiber Jiménez, Alexis Peña, Alexis Gutiérrez, Lucas Passerini, Luis Romo, Roberto Alvarado, Andrés Gudiño, Orbelín Pineda they will leave the club. Who is missing? Jonathan Rodriguez.