Its director says that Nic Cage was always the only option

While we wait to see what Marvel Studios does with it Ghost Rider (Ghost rider) now that they have regained the film rights, it is worth remembering that the character had two films and a story arc in Agents of SHIELD

Speaking of movies, they both starred Nicolas Cage, although he is adored by some and criticized by others, the director of Ghost rider (2007) Mark Steven Johnson He recently said that Cage was the only actor considered for the role.

Nic was always the choice for Ghost Rider. He has a great love for the character. No one else was ever mentioned to play Johnny Blaze.

Cage and Johnson are huge fans of the Spirit of Vengeance, and both wanted the character to take on a dark Marvel villain in the film.

In my first version of the script the villain was the Scarecrow. I always loved the Marvel version of the Scarecrow and thought it would have made a really cool and sinister adversary for the Ghost Rider. But the studio was afraid it might be confused with DC’s Scarecrow, so we ended up with Blackheart.

The director admits that the version of Blackheart for the film did not turn out to be what they had in mind.