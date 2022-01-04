It is a new signing of Rosario Central

Cruz Azul decided to apply a major reengineering of its squad for the 2022 Clausura tournament. There are 10 players whose departures are confirmed, in the last hours an eleventh footballer joined who will seek another destination, and it is expected that this week the departure of one of the most important members of the squad will be made official.

The Machine only said goodbye to Walter Montoya, Yoshimar Yotún and Josué Reyes. Nevertheless, Roberto Alvarado was featured in Chivas, Luis Romo is in Monterrey and will sign with Rayados and Orbelín Pineda said goodbye to the club and will arrive at Celta de Vigo. Lucas Passerini, Jaiber Jiménez, Alexis Peña and Alexis Gutiérrez they were disaffected. Andres Gudiño will arrive in Tepatitlán and everything indicates that Jonathan Rodriguez it also goes away.

Not all of them had a defined club. Until today. Walter Montoya returned to his native Argentina and became a signing for Rosario Central, the team that saw his football debut back in 2014, where he played until 2016, and with which he could not win titles, but played 67 games, scored seven goals and provided six assists.

However, his presentation was somewhat confusing. “Pass Chaque, we were waiting for you! Walter Montoya is Canalla. The offensive midfielder arrives at #RosarioCentral for 1 year on loan, with purchase option“the club reported. But why on loan if he ended the contract with Cruz Azul last December?

Montoya arrived free and with the pass in his possession to Rosario, but he gave it to the club for a year. At the end of 2022, Central can decide to make use of the purchase option and stay permanently with the Chaque, that is why it “reaches a loan.” Not that it continues to belong to Cruz Azul.