Is relationship between Selena Gomez and Dylan O’Bryen confirmed?

Recently in social networks, the names became a trend Selena Gomez Y Dylan O’BryenIt is very common to see the names of the artists among the most commented but not together. In 2014, the actor confessed to being in love with the interpreter of “Lose You To Love Me”During an interview with MTV.

Then the boy clarified that he was not in love with Selena, it was just a game and he had to choose a celebrity he liked, he said Selena’s name because she was very popular and he liked the singer. The boy even joked saying, “Now I am not free to change my love for celebrities because four years ago I said this and it will follow me until I die. “

Of course, the boy’s words were not resonated as much as fans continued to joke with the boy by saying that he was in love with Gomez. Years later, it remains an inside joke of the fandom And a new series of images has made the networks go crazy.

The image aroused thousands of comments on social networks, especially in Facebook since that was where it was initially shared. In the screenshot, the supposed new couple can be seen together on Dylan’s birthday, which was on August 26. Of course, many selenators were excited, although in the end it was not what it seemed.

The photos sparked an arduous debate about Gomez’s supposed new relationship, some claimed that they were just friends and the girl decided to keep Dylan company since he is part of her close circle of friends, others were one hundred percent convinced that they were indeed a couple and soon some official means would come out to confirm the relationship.

But to the disappointment of millions of people, the photo turned out to be a top quality montage with PhotoshopActually, Selena and Dylan never took those photos and they are only their overlapping faces although it looks very realistic.