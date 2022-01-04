Inflation in Mexico would have accelerated in December to 20-year highs

The inflation year-on-year for Mexico would have accelerated in December to its highest level in more than two decades, according to a Reuters poll, reinforcing expectations that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) would raise the benchmark interest rate for the sixth consecutive time next month.

The median projections of 11 participants in a Reuters poll yielded a rate of 7.51%, compared with 7.37% in November. If the estimate is confirmed, it would be the highest record since 8.11% in January 2001.

Regarding the core component at year-on-year rate, estimates indicate that it would advance to 5.94%, its highest level since October 2001.

Banxico raised its reference interest rate in mid-December above what the market expected, to take it to 5.50%, citing a deterioration in inflation forecasts.

The next monetary policy decision, the first of eight for the year, is scheduled for February 10. Banxico has a permanent inflation target of 3% +/- one percentage point.

Only in the month, consumer prices would have grown 0.51%, according to the survey, while for the core index the median of the projections showed 0.76 percent.

The increase in National consumer price index (INPC) would have been driven by price increases in some processed foods, merchandise and livestock products. The Inegi will disclose on Friday the behavior of the price index during December.