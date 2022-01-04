Inexpensive option for a PC

Image : AMD.

In spite of the shortage of graphics cards that makes it impossible to update a PC with the latest components, AMD is kicking off 2022 with the launch of a new entry-level or affordable desktop GPU: the Radeon RX 6500 XT.

Intended to replace older entry-level cards like AMD’s RX 570 and even Nvidia’s GTX 1650, AMD claims that the new RX 6500 XT should deliver good 1080p gaming performance (at high settings) with frame rates per second 1.2 to 1.6 times higher than the GTX 1650, depending on the game.

As the successor to the Radeon 6600 GPU From AMD, which was announced in the middle of last year, the RX 6500 XT seems to be an even more affordable option for those who want to build a PC but are concerned about the budget to spend. Prices are expected to vary slightly between card partners such as Asus, ASRock and others, RX 6500 XT prices are estimated to drop below $ 300 (or at least before they are inevitably raised by resellers) .

Image : AMD.

AMD has only provided a handful of specs so far: The RX 6500 XT is expected to feature a 2.6Ghz gaming clock, 16 compute units and beam accelerators, and 16MB of Infinity Cache. As with all of the company’s recent desktop GPUs, the RX 6500 XT will also support processing Fidelity FX Super Resolution (FSR) from AMD, which can increase performance by up to 30% or more in games such as Call of Duty: Vanguard Y Deathloop with little impact on overall image quality.

Along with the new RX 6500 XT, AMD also offered a sneak peek at some of the new features coming to its Adrenalin software, which is scheduled to launch sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

As a complement to FSR, AMD will soon offer Radeon Super Resolution, which is a scaler built into the driver designed to bring the power of AMD Super Resolution technology to an even wider selection of games. They say they will support “thousands” of titles.

Image : AMD.

AMD Link 5.0 is an updated version of AMD technology that allows you to connect up to four additional systems to your Radeon-enabled desktop to stream games or clips from your PC to other nearby laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

AMD’s new Privacy View tool uses real-time eye tracking, designed in partnership with Eyeware, to catch people who might be trying to peek over your shoulder and steal potentially sensitive work information.

High GPU prices these days may make the arrival of the RX 6500 XT a little less exciting than it could be, but it’s nice to have an affordable new option, even though buying one might become near impossible.