In long boots Sommer Ray turns around and wears a lycra garment

The popular American influencer, Sommer ray He once again dazzled his fans on social networks by uploading an attractive photo session, which immediately caused a stir among Internet users, due to the fitted look and flirty pose that he observed on the postcards.

In the last weeks of 2021, the famous internet celebrity was very active on his digital platforms, especially on Instagram, where he published dozens of collaborations with important fashion and beauty brands, with whom he has worked for a couple of years. of years.

It is well known that the beautiful 24-year-old girl has not only dedicated herself to the world of modeling, since a few years ago she decided to open her own clothing store, ‘Sommer Ray Collection’, which has managed to attract the attention of Internet users, thanks to the variety of products and designs it handles.

On this occasion, Sommer decided to pamper his admirers by sharing a gallery of photographs through his personal account on the camera’s social network, in which he was encouraged to show one of the new garments from his new clothing collection.

As can be seen in the images, the beautiful businesswoman born in California, is in a photographic studio, revealing her most flirtatious and crazy side in front of the camera lens, while wearing a short lilac lycra dress, which had a peculiar design with openings in the abdomen and back. .

To accompany his risky outfit, Ray wore a pair of long black leather boots along with some rings on his right hand, as well as wearing his blonde hair flowing down his back in disheveled waves.

The publication of the young model immediately became a trend, adding more than half a million red hearts and thousands of comments full of compliments towards her. “Let whoever think whatever, just keep getting better,” Sommer wrote, and in Spanish it could be translated as “Let whoever think whatever, just keep getting better.”

