IMSS 2022 Call: how to REGISTER for the National Recruitment Day | REQUIREMENTS

Came the IMSS 2022 call, the opportunity to join the ranks of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, for all those interested in joining this institution. Interested parties may register to the national recruiting journey in an easy and simple way.

Is IMSS 2022 call has the incentive that it will be driven and promoted by the crisis that caused COVID-19 in Mexico and the recent national vaccination day that requires more operational personnel.

The National Day of Recruitment of the IMSIt is aimed at General and Specialist Physicians and Nurses, Paramedic and Health Services Support Personnel, interested in contributing their knowledge for the benefit of the People of Mexico.

The IMSS 2022 Call asks that for register certain requirementsOnce these filters have been passed, you can be chosen and receive a month’s salary in advance at the time of signing your contract.

How to REGISTER for the National Recruitment Day | REQUIREMENTS

The statement issued by the IMSS for this call detailed what, the admission will be developed in strict adherence to the principles of legality, transparency, efficiency, objectivity, quality, impartiality and gender equity.

