“I wanted to be like other people”

Selena Gomez he is going through, at last, a good moment of his life. The actress and singer has lived through various ups and downs throughout her life, also fighting against various personal problems that have caused her health diseases mental.

A topic that Selena has spoken about through an interview with the magazine ‘Elle’, and where she has been sincere as never before, in addition to telling some news about her professional projects and her relationship with social networks.

It was in 2014 when he was diagnosed Lupus. A disease with which he began his particular ordeal, and from which today he can say that he has come out stronger. “My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartaches, these were all things that honestly should have got me down.“, the actress began by pointing out.

And is that despite adversity, Selena Gómez continued to fight: “Every time I went through something, I thought: ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with? You’re going to help people. ‘ That’s really what kept me going“, he pointed out.

More than a decade of problems

Unfortunately, the artist had to face more than a decade of problems, which also made her abandon social networks: “I don’t have social networks on my phone, so there is no temptation. Suddenly I had to learn to be with myself. It was awkward, because in the past I could spend hours watching other people’s lives on Instagram“.

“I’ve spent years of my life trying to look like other people. I’d look at a photo and say, ‘Oh my God, why am I not like that?’ None of that was good for me, “added Selena Gomez.

This decision to leave the networks was made in 2018, and since then his assistant is the one who keeps his profiles, something that helped him a lot to fight against his bipolarity, about which he has also spoken. “I felt a great weight lifted from me when I found out. I was able to breathe deeply and say: ‘Okay, that explains a lot of things,’ “he confessed.