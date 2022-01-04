Hyaluronic acid, the active ingredient trusted by celebrities of all ages for hydrated, youthful and radiant skin

There are many

anti-aging actives with the ability to modify all skin types: such as mandelic acid or pure retinol to use at night, but the truth is that there is only one that has managed to be an essential basic in our day to day: the

hyaluronic acid. It can be used by almost all skin types (from those sensitive to fats), it can be mixed with other ingredients such as vitamin C or retinol, its use is for

All ages, and it is the largest moisturizer on the market. That is why we are not surprised that it has slipped into the toiletry bag of celebrities such as

Amber heard, who has confessed that he is his favorite ally when it comes to taking care of his skin.

The actress of Aquaman (a film in which she plays Mera, the character that launched her to stardom), is in one of her

sweetest moments thanks to her brand new facet as a mother. In Women Today we chatted with her for a few hours before walking for the second time for L’Oréal Paris at Le Défilé. A very special action in which she is “delighted to participate” as well as, “because she is surrounded by spokespersons who perfectly represent the brand’s slogan Because you are worth it.”

In the field of beauty, Amber recognizes that since the arrival of her baby “she does not have much time to

have an established routine»And that it changes a lot if it is filming. The actress says that as soon as she has more free time “she will experiment with her hair color” and that what she most longs for in her hobbies is “reading a book.”

When it comes to skin care, “hydration is important every day, especially when you travel.” For her, the range of essential products must have hyaluronic acid in its composition and the range

Revitalift Filler is the one she uses in her day to day life. If you have to keep your two star products select «el

serum with hyaluronic acid“And the” tissue mask “as they give the skin” an instant good-looking effect, which is what you need when you do not stop all day. ”