Hugo Boss launches the tennis collection with Matteo Berrettini

Hugo boss announces collaboration with tennis player Matteo Berrettini , his new ambassador of the brand and co-designer of a capsule collection which will be available in mid-January.

announces collaboration with , his new of the brand and co-designer of a which will be available in mid-January. The BOSS x Russell Athletic ‘Home Run’: Best of the Parade

Chris Hemsworth and his fashion essentials: a style lesson to dress well

On January 2, the tennis player Matteo Berrettini jumped on the tennis court at the ATP Cup wearing top to bottom of Hugo boss. With this image, the Italian announced his beginning of collaboration with the German brand, of which serve as a global ambassador for BOSS and with which has co-designed the BOSS x MATTEO BERRETTINI capsule collection, that the next January 17 to website and selected stores.

Berrettini has thus become the first tennis player on the circuit to wear the signature, of which he himself has recognized himself a follower. “I’ve always been a BOSS fan and it is an honor to collaborate with such a powerful fashion brand, one that is at the top of its game when it comes to style and technical expertise, “acknowledges the tennis player.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This is the BOSS x MATTEO BERRETTINI capsule collection

The BOSS x MATTEO BERRETTINI capsule collection presents a line that ranges from more active and technical designs to essential to look off the track. Modern polo shirts, t-shirts, caps, hoodies and trousers with a plus of elasticity, among others, are part of the BOSS x MATTEO BERRETTINI collection, which also presents a new brand logo.

BOSS

What’s more, a percentage of the sale of the collection will go to a good cause, as the tennis player himself explains: “I am particularly proud to have the opportunity to give back to the Italian community with the sale of our capsule collection supporting disadvantaged children in Italy“I can’t wait to make a positive impact through our union,” he adds.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io