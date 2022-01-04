How to start exercising and not die trying sport discipline exercise – El Sol de Parral

One of the most recurrent New Year’s resolutions is to want to lose weight, whether for beauty or health reasons. After the Christmas feast and the posadas it is common to feel like we have a few “extra pounds”, and although this idea generates enthusiasm, the truth is that few are those in whom perseverance prevails and they manage to acquire the discipline to fulfill their goals.

For this reason, it is necessary to ask what is required to start a healthy lifestyle and not give up? First of all, perseverance and above all, understand that like everything in life, it is a job that will be done gradually, since the body must first get used to exercise.

A good idea is to start going to the gym, where there will always be an instructor willing to provide support and guide clients in the correct way to perform the exercises, in addition to the routines gradually increasing in weight and intensity.

It is common for some people to feel self-conscious about such a proposal, because we usually have the idea that only those with strong and well-worked bodies attend such places, but the truth is that anyone can go and give themselves the opportunity to work in benefit your health. Also, it is worth remembering that even those with the most athletic bodies, at some point started out as ordinary people with a desire to be healthy.

However, in times of pandemic, many prefer not to go to public places for fear of getting infected, which is perfectly understandable, and before which other alternatives must be sought.

That is why a good option is to do exercises at home, either with the support of devices or even through tutorials on the internet.

For those people who are little given to physical activity, the ideal is to start with walks or exercises of light to medium intensity, a treadmill or yoga classes can be an excellent option.

Meanwhile, for those seeking to tone up and acquire a more resistant physical condition, aerobic exercises can be performed in addition to the use of weights, exercising different areas of the body. Another good idea is the Zumba classes, where you learn to coordinate through dance steps focused on the hips, buttocks and abdomen.

As for exercises with weight or moderate intensity, the ideal is to practice them little by little, since it is possible to generate injuries or muscle tears if they are not carried out correctly, that is why many times it is convenient to have the advice of a trainer or specialist.

Finally, it should be noted that the most important thing if you are looking to lose weight, is to maintain a good attitude and not get discouraged. Remember that the results will not be immediate, but will be reflected over time, and it is also important to eat a healthy diet to keep the body as healthy as possible.