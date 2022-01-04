How Much Exercise Is Too Much? – The New York Times

Over time, your exercise budget can change. As you age, your body requires more time to recover, so it may be necessary to calculate more hours of rest between strenuous workouts. It is also limited by other things that happen in your life. Spending long hours at work or traveling or dealing with stressful situations at home can eat up part of your energy budget and lower your ability to recover from exercise, Dieffenbach said. A 2016 study of 101 college football players, for example, found that their risk of injury nearly doubled during times of academic stress (such as midterms and finals week).

The most reliable signs that you’re exercising too much come from your subjective feelings of well-being, Dieffenbach said. If you are suddenly tired all the time, or if workouts that used to seem easy feel difficult, or your performance has unexpectedly decreased (for example if your running times are slowing down without explanation, or your daily walk is taking longer than usual) It might be time to back down and rest, Dieffenbach said. Other classic signs of overtraining include trouble sleeping, feeling exhausted, and not being able to recover from minor colds and other respiratory infections. “Sometimes you have to go back to move forward,” Dieffenbach said.

If you find that you start to have to force yourself into workouts that you previously enjoyed or feel guilty about not getting enough exercise, those are other clues that you’ve overdone yourself. This is particularly true if the sensations last for more than a few days, Dieffenbach said. (Of course, they can also be signs of other health problems, such as depression, so you have to be aware of that as well.)

On the other hand, if you find that your love of exercise is turning into an insane obsession, that too deserves attention, said Szabó Attila, a health psychologist who studies exercise addiction at Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest. An exercise addiction can occur when someone feels compelled to engage in physical activity even despite pain or injury. One of Attila’s 2019 studies found that there is no specific number of hours a week that could be correlated with an exercise addiction, but that “it becomes problematic when it damages other areas of life,” he said. If you’ve put exercise above your relationships, work, and everything else, Attila added, that’s a sign that it has become too much.

One of Attila’s colleagues, Mark Griffiths, a psychologist at Nottingham Trent University in the UK, has developed six criteria to be used during exercise addiction monitoring by health specialists:

1. Exercise is the most important thing in my life.

2. Conflicts have arisen with my family or my partner due to the amount of exercise I do.

3. I use exercise as a way to change my mood (eg to escape, get a high, etc.).