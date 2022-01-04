How Keanu Reeves became the most beloved man in Hollywood

“What do you think happens when we die, Keanu reeves? ”, The host and comedian Stephen Colbert asked the actor in 2019 to close his television talk. The tone was light, they were talking about the new plot of Bill and Ted saving the universe. And yet, after taking a minute to think about his response, Reeves concluded: “What I know is that those who love us are going to miss us.” And there, with that phrase, the altar of San Keanu was finished.

Thoughtful, deep and sincere, the protagonist of Matrix He had been one of the most successful and mysterious actors in Hollywood for decades, a guy who, although he started working as a child, was never caught up in the celebrity circuit and excesses of his contemporaries. Someone whose-rare-statements and public appearances and his beauty barely modified by the passage of time, social networks through, changed registration. Patron of the arts and capable of transmitting a tenderness that does not appear in the toolbox of any of his colleagues, The actor was already competing for the podium of “best person in Hollywood” to Tom Hanks, when this week it was revealed that he donated 70 percent of his profits from the first installment of the Wachowski saga for leukemia research, illness that Kim, her younger sister suffered at that time .

Keanu Reeves in the beginning of the Matrix saga

According to the New Yok Post newspaper, of the 45 million dollars that the actor earned for playing Neo in the first installment of the science fiction saga, Reeves donated more than 30 million for cancer research and creation of a foundation for help a children’s cancer hospital. The news of the amount of money delivered was as surprising for the media in his country as it was that he did so with the same discretion with which he usually conducts himself. In Hollywood, generosity can often be as rewarding a publicity opportunity as a walk on the red carpet. .

The image of the actor that the networks baptized “Sad Keanu”

The fascination that Reeves aroused in the public for years seems to have been amplified in recent times thanks to social networks, whose users have fun with the figure of the actor. The little that is known of his life – his sister’s illness, the death of his daughter at birth and that of his ex-girlfriend in a car accident a few years later – turned him into a tragic figure who even got his own meme. The image of the actor sitting on a bench, head down and brooding, was dubbed “Sad Keanu” (sad Keanu) and shared ad nauseam. A surprise for him who recently explained that at that moment it was not sadness that he felt, but hunger. “I was eating a sandwich and thinking about my things,” he said, again on Colbert’s program, in the middle of the promotional campaign for the premiere of Matrix: Resurrections.

It is clear that, beyond his qualities and charisma, for part of the public that admires him, Reeves works as an ideal, an avatar of his own aspirations, “the boyfriend of the Internet” as some described him. His opacity turns him into a clean sweep for his followers to fantasize about his life, his personality and the mystery of his eternal youth. .

Keanu Reeves in Point Break, 1991

Curiously, for years, far from the intrigue and fascination that they now generate, those characteristics were evaluated as acting inexpressiveness. An opinion that many critics and viewers shared when seeing his performances in films such as Limit point, Dracula Y Maximum speed, among others of his successes of the nineties. But those harsh comments – about his performance in Man of Tai Chi (available on Movistar Play), the film he also directed, Variety said was a “stiff and expressionless” performance – they are long gone. The person Keanu Reeves – or who the public thinks he is – overcame the pitfalls that the actor Reeves experienced in his career. Perhaps because for a long time both facets seem to have merged thanks to humor. One of the best examples of that alchemy occurred in the remarkable romantic comedy Maybe forever, available on Netflix, in which Reeves plays a ridiculous and extremely hilarious version of himself that stands out from the first second he appears on screen. And the same can be said of his appearance in Toy story 4 in which he lends his voice in the original English version to Duke Caboom, an animated character as passionate about motorcycles as he is.

Between Neo and John Wick – his newest and most successful action character – Reeves seems to have found roles that fit him like a glove, that entertain viewers and enhance the movies that contain them. And, far from them, the possibility of starring in the miniseries The Devil In The White City -produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese, and based on Erik Larson’s book set during the world fair organized in Chicago in 1893-, it could complete the virtuous circle of your public life. Although, anyway, the acolytes of San Keanu already have all the evidence they need to believe in him.