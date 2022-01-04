How has Selena Gomez coped with her mental health problems?

Selena Gomez has spoken in an interview with the US edition of the magazine Elle on her mental health, specifically when she learned about bipolar disorder: “I took a load off my shoulders when I found out. I took a deep breath and told myself that it’s okay, that this explains a lot of things, ”she explained.

Although the singer has not had a few easy last years, she has confessed that knowing that I was helping other people has given her strength: “My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very heartbreaks. public … All these things should have brought me down ”, the album’s interpreter began recounting in the interview Revelation.





“Every time he went through something, he would say to myself: ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with? You’re going to help people. ‘ That’s really what kept me going. There could have been a moment when I wasn’t strong enough and would have done something that hurt me, ”she said.

One of the most complicated stages for the artist was when she was diagnosed with lupus in 2014, when she started looking for mental health treatments and many media assumed that she had gone to rehab for substance abuse: “I don’t even know what really they thought he was doing: drugs, alcohol, running, partying. The narrative was so unpleasant “

The artist has confessed that social networks did not help her well-being: “I have spent years of my life trying to look like other people. I’d look at a photo and say, ‘Oh my God, why am I not like that?’ None of that was good for me. “

For this reason, in 2017 the singer decided to eliminate the Instagram application from her mobile, and in 2018, give her social networks to her assistant for her own good: “Suddenly I had to learn to be with myself. That was annoying, because before I could spend hours looking at other people’s lives. When my friends have something to talk about, they call me ”, admitted the interpreter of Lose You to Love Me.





A few months ago Gomez spoke on Miley Cyrus’s talk show about her bipolar disorder diagnosis: “I went to one of the best psychiatric hospitals, McLean Hospital (Massachusetts, United States), and I realized that after years of spending for many different things, this is bipolar disorder. “

In the interview with Elle, the singer has also admitted having difficulty finding a place to feel at home: “I tried a lot of different neighborhoods because I wanted to know what was going to make me feel comfortable in a city that doesn’t make me feel so comfortable. It took me a while to figure out what was best for me. “

Finally, the artist found the right home in a place with a welcoming eclectic and collective atmosphere: “I am a very communal person. I find happiness when I am with the people I love ”, she has admitted.

Another aspect of her life that has helped her feel good is her cooking show. Selena + Chef: “It’s the most myself I’ve ever been in the world,” the singer confessed. This makes sense remembering the times when the artist starred in the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place, in which he struggled with the lack of privacy: “For a while, I felt like an object.”





Selena Gomez is the name behind several hit songs and albums, the face of several movies and series and now the creator of Rare Beauty, a makeup collection that aims to embrace the natural beauty of each person and reject unrealistic standards of perfection.

