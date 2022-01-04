How “Don’t Look Up” tries to stop climate change

The socio-political themes thrown up by the Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up” don’t stay on the screen. Rather, it seeks to motivate citizens to take action to protect the planet.

This is why the website dontlookup.count-us-in.com was created, a site that provides advice to netizens to act against global warming.

“There is no kite. But the climate crisis is coming our way. You can help solve it with simple steps like these, ”read the page that was developed in collaboration with the global action platform Count Us In.

The page gives advice, including using solar energy, holding politicians to account and even eating more vegetables, among other recommendations.

“The planet-destroying comet in Don’t Look Up is a lot like the climate crisis we are currently facing. If we are going to save life on Earth, we must listen to scientists and work together ”, he details.

The film, directed by Adam McKay, is a sociopolitical denunciation that shows how society and political officials would react when facing the end of the world.

The film, in which the actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep. Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet and singer-songwriter Ariana Grande have key roles, carrying the apocalyptic message wrapped in cynical and comical observations.