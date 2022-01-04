Hotel Transylvania | When is Hotel Transylvania: Transformania streaming?

Dracula, Johnny, Mavis and their friends are very soon to return to the screen hand in hand with his new film Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, which will be the last film in the franchise.

Sony’s new production will follow the story of these beloved characters and as a poor execution of the Van Helsing’s Monsterfication Lightning transforms Drac and his friends into humans and Johnny into a monster. To reverse this situation, the group will have to search for a cure in the Amazon before it is too late.

Synopsis

“When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterfication Lightning’, goes berserk, Drac and his monstrous friends transform into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster. With his new uneven bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, who loves life like a monster, must band together and race across the world to find a cure before it’s too late and before they drive each other crazy. With the help of Mavis and the herd of Drac turned human, the tension is on to find a way back before their transformations become permanent. “

Distribution

This film features the voices of Brian Hull (replacing Adam Sandler), Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Ian McShane, Keegan-Michael Key, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell (replacing Kevin James), Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, and Molly Shannon.

When is Hotel Transylvania: Transformania streaming?

The release date of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is scheduled for January 14 through the Amazon Prime Video platform.