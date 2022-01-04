H&M joins the metaverse and presents a new experience to the consumer

The Swedish firm, H&M, has taken a step into the future and has already opened its first store in the metaverse, in a clear dispute against the Inditex giant, ZARA.

There is no doubt that the metaverse is here to stay, although, once tycoon Mark Zuckerberg makes it official, it was clear that a new universe would open to explore, especially in a context in which digitization is part of life. everyday.

The pandemic accelerated that process that we had already been experiencing for years, where we were increasingly immersed in a universe almost totally aligned with digitization.

Data of Statista They report that, globally, Internet users spend between 5 and 6 hours connected; However, as expected, there are countries where digital life is of higher quality and, consequently, it is expected that, over the years, the process will become more sophisticated.

As of today, we can say that we are in the process of a new transition towards the metaverse, that concept that we were getting to know through Facebook (Meta) and that little by little was revealing more details about it, although, currently , there are still several doubts about it.

What is coming for the future is, without a doubt, a wave of experiences that the metaverse will give us, to which some companies have been adding little by little, such as Nike, ZARA and, now, the Swedish firm H&M.

From the hand of CEEK City, a currency project metaverse, which connects artists, athletes and other creators of digital content, H&M has announced the opening of its first virtual store for three-dimensional shopping. A step forward, undoubtedly, in an era dominated by digitization, online shopping and virtual entertainment.

How does it benefit the consumer?

At a time when the move towards digitization occurs in a more accelerated way, the importance of adding strategies that immerse themselves in new trends is vital for brands to reach this new niche of consumers who are in search of new ones. experiences.

In this way, what H&M opens its new virtual store in which consumers can take a look at the store’s news, make their purchases, all through the CEEK City universe.

At the moment, as reported by some media, the payment of these purchases is only digital, although it is expected that, over time, consumers will have the opportunity to pay with CEEK currency, a cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum platform.

It should be noted that H&M is not the first brand to enter the concept of the metaverse, as Mark Zuckerberg taught us, since others such as Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Nike or even ZARA, have gradually joined the this new trend.

And it is that, after the arrival of Covid-19 and its confinements, habits had to change, adapt to a reality in which the internet and digital platforms were, without a doubt, the great tool for brands in order to reach that new consumer that has emerged as a result of the fact that Covid-19 has been part of our vocabulary in these almost two years of health emergency.

