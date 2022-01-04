Healthy diet, fitness and meditation to transform your life in 2022

If this Christmas you have not practiced the mindful eating nor avoided sugar -as we advised you to not gain the typical couple of kilos of the holidays– or you have spent the year with a relaxed attitude towards sport, don’t worry: you can consider 2022 as a vital turning point. If the idea seduces you, but you don’t know how to transform your routine to create lasting healthy habits, we take advantage of the first days of January to propose some changes in your diet, your plan fitness And even the way you fight stress to achieve your goals without excuses and definitively. Discover the best way to turn your life around in the coming months and the tools so that all the progress you make will accompany you forever.

The keys to an effective detox plan

As a starting point after the Christmas excesses, a few years ago detoxifying diets promised a kind of “miracle” with which to return your body to the starting box as if by magic. Nothing is further from reality, What a detox plan really achieves after any season in which habits are relaxed is eliminating fluids and lay the foundation for a healthy lifestyle.

As a guarantee of success, maintaining a varied diet during the three or five days that this process lasts is crucial: “We know that fruits and vegetables are essential for a diet of this type and almost any other. But you should not only eat these foods, but you should vary so as not to get tired and so that your body assimilates it well. Add whole wheat pasta, fish, chicken. That is, choose recipes for this purpose but do not limit yourself to eating leaves or fruits all the time. This can cause that you do not see results or that your health suffers it “, warn the nutritionists of the Metropolitan Club.

From here, the experts point to the Mediterranean as the ideal diet to take care of the line and health at the same time: “It must include foods from all nutritional groups to obtain the specific nutrients that each of them provides us. Eating a variety is essential to enjoy good health, combining all kinds of proteins, carbohydrates, fats (yes, fats such as EVOO, avocado or salmon), vitamins and minerals or antioxidants “, says Marina Caro, nutritional advisor for Anaconda Foods. The expert also adds that light dinners will be the secret to avoid extra kilos because “when we eat too much food, the energy derived from all that food that is not going to be consumed is stored in the body in the form of fat.”

How to stay consistent in the gym

Doing sports is the advice that all experts repeat not only to lose weight or stay in shape, when they choose the right disciplines it even helps delay aging or improve mood. As a summary of the fashion trends of 2022, the fitboxing, sessions guided by a personal trainer in charge of improving technique after months of exercises at home due to the pandemic and having devices such as the smartwatches that monitor each session are some of the most prominent. As to the attitude with which you have to face a plan of fitness to be really effective, Ixi Ávila, coach Emotional Intelligence, reveals how to make New Year’s resolutions really come true.

The first trick is to focus on the progress and not the end result: “Don’t look for perfection, look for progress. If your goal is to exercise every day of the year and on the third day you miss your yoga class and you go to bed without exercising, you may be tempted to throw in the towel because you are no longer going to get the result. final “, reasons the coach, who adds that, “often, when we focus on a final result, we forget to enjoy the process and value the progress we are making day by day, and that demotivates anyone”.

Designing a plan before undertaking this or another healthy purpose is another tip to achieve success: “Good intentions are wonderful but when you don’t have the habit of doing something, it won’t come out naturally and automatically. You need to create a plan that helps you carry out your purposes so that they are not just ideas or intentions, “recommends Ixi Ávila.

The year you will discover the power of meditation

Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Gisele Bündchen, Oprah Winfrey … One habit that all these successful women have in common is that not a single day goes by without spending time in meditation. Among some of the benefits that are achieved thanks to this practice stress control stands out, origin of diseases and even responsible for weight gain and increased appetite. As a guide for beginners, Guillaume Barathon and Charlie Rousset, co-founders of Morphée, the brand that created a pro-wellness home device that helps you rest, reveal some very useful tricks for the initiation stage: the first is to find a quiet place, without noise, which favors concentration and which can be from a closed room to a quiet corner in a park.

Once you find the perfect place, the specialists explain that “We must concentrate on our breathing and direct our attention to the flow of air that enters and leaves through the nose as we inhale and exhale. A good breath, in addition to better oxygenate the brain, helps to maintain a good posture. “The ideal position for meditation is the lotus, that is, sitting cross-legged, the back straight and arms and shoulders relaxed,” but also we can be sitting on a chair or sofa and even lying down. ”

Lastly, the length of time for meditation sessions varies depending on previous experience: “If this is our first time, the ideal is to increase the time as we begin to practice. We can get started in as little as 2-3 minutes “, Barathon and Rousset explain, “the next day 4, then 5 … and gradually increase the time we dedicate to 8 or 20 minutes, depending on availability”.





