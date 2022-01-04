Health and wellness | What to expect next year? – The Sun of Hermosillo

Biosafety protocols are the highest priority for all healthcare professionals. It is important to balance global safety protocols, timing for surgery and medical consultations, adjusting our practice to this era with new diseases and available technologies to keep our patients and ourselves healthy. Is care better today than before?

The Covid-19 pandemic is an unprecedented crisis and has changed our daily practice. Faces we see, positive test we do not know. Therefore, all hospital personnel must have basic protective equipment such as face masks and have soap available in the sinks and sanitas to dry them properly and prevent the spread of any pathogen.

The truth is that the rules are not always followed when it comes to personal protection, the resistance of some ideologies reluctant to change and ignorance make it more difficult to carry out prevention strategies, especially focused on the well-being of the patient.

Resident and rotating physicians play an important role on the healthcare team, especially during a crisis like the Covid-19 pandemic. However, their regular training program has also been adapted due to the new challenges we face.

We take advantage of technologies as an educational opportunity by creating daily webinars, research activities, webinars, case discussions, simulations and tests. Rotating nursing staff is no exception, they play a fundamental role in hospital care and have been adapting to new strategies and given that their training focuses on the patient, they are always tutored by staff in charge of the area. Nursing is undoubtedly the basis of care in every hospital.

On the other hand, the accelerated development of communication created a new term in medicine called “telemedicine” and that recently became fashionable when it was “discovered” by the PRI deputy in the Sonora Congress. The truth is that the deputy does not have the slightest idea of ​​the care of his State and instead of legislating so that hospitals have an adequate supply of medicines, it seems better to him to appear to sell mirrors.

Telemedicine is used to refer to the use of technology and telecommunication services with health. The provision of clinical care from a doctor to a patient with a different geographic location is necessary and relevant, however we need in the State to improve in basic things and situations in order to move forward in accordance with regulations.

The truth is that the pandemic changed our daily lives in many things, not only at the level of medical care but at all levels. What to expect next year? That progress be made in having more hospitals, health centers, clinics and family medical units, equipped and with sufficient medical personnel to attend to patients who have to get up very early to get trained and to get a medical appointment. Due to this situation, many chose better to go to the pharmacy’s offices.

That the public health sector has the most modern medical devices and laboratory supplies that are vital to detect, prevent, control and cure any disease. All patients are required to have access to them, and not just a few. That there is a punctual supply of all medicines and supplies in the country’s hospitals. This issue has become a real headache for the President and for those who suffer from a lack of medicines. That people become aware of self-care of their health, that they do physical activity and avoid eating ultra-processed foods. Mexico ranks first in the world in obesity. This coming year I wish you the greatest treasure we can have: Health.