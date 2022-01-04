Health and wellness for Zacatecans: Miranda



Zacatecas, Zac.-The municipal president of Zacatecas, Jorge Miranda Castro sent a message to the citizens of the capital in this New Year’s celebration, in order to wish them health, well-being and prosperity.

In a message that he issued through his social networks, the mayor and his wife, the honorary president of the Municipal DIF, Maribel Herrera de Miranda, expressed their good wishes to the population so that in 2022, the construction of a better Zacatecas continues.

“Have a happy year in 2022 above all, full of abundance, great prosperity and great health,” he said.

In the same way, he invited the citizens of the capital not to trust themselves and not to reduce health care in the presence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Let’s continue taking care of ourselves, we must respect all the protocols, because for the Capital of Transformation, health is the most important thing,” said the mayor.

For her part, President Maribel Herrera sent a cordial greeting to all the Zacatecan families, for whom she works from her trenches and will continue to do so for everyone.

“I hope you are in the company of all the beings who love and love you, and that the best comes for this 2022. We send you from this home a lot of love, a lot of affection and a respectful hug,” he said.

Finally, the municipal president stressed that everything lived during the old year left an apprenticeship and therefore, we must move forward in order to return peace and tranquility to the beautiful municipality of Zacatecas.