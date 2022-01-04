Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz both showed off their natural-looking wrinkles: photos

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images



The movement body positive has been in charge of spreading the philosophy based on accepting all body types regardless of weight, height, age or any other aspect that defies traditional beauty canons.

For this reason, it is more common for famous women to show their faces without makeup and leaving behind the fear of being seen with some “imperfection”. Even the wrinkles have stopped being repudiated by various Hollywood women.

With wrinkles and everything, Gwyneth Paltrow the best moments of her 2021

The actress who gave life to Pepper in the Marvel Cinematic Universe spoke openly about the time she used botox to hide her wrinkles and did not like the experience.

This he did in 2013 during an interview for Harper’s Bazaar:

“I wouldn’t try botox again, because it makes me look crazy. In fact, it makes me look like Joan Rivers! “

She later explained via Instagram that for her, beauty is about deep and sincere happiness instead of chasing eternal youth.

That is why when saying goodbye to 2021, Gwyneth decided to share with her followers a series of photographs with her family and friends, including Cameron Diaz, in which she is grateful to spend time with them.

That was how the famous did not mind being seen with a very natural look, without makeup and showing off her wrinkles.

Cameron Díaz has also been seen without makeup on his Instagram

In 2015, after moving away from Hollywood, Cameron Diaz became a health and wellness guru by releasing her book Love your body, in which he shares his experience of aging and how he managed to do it in a dignified and healthy way from the hand of several experts.

This with the aim of removing the taboos that surround mature women, so on his own Instagram he began to upload photographs with a look more natural with which he did not hide his wrinkles.

Due to public acceptance, a year later Diaz launched a new book following the same theme as the previous one.

His title was The Longevity Book: Live Strong, in which he emphasizes the importance of accepting oneself and preserving natural beauty.

And since then the former actress has been dedicated to leading by example and showing her wrinkles without any pain, since she accepts that aging is a natural process of the body.

What do you think of the movement body positive and the way in which the famous ones accept to age naturally? Tell us your comments about it.

