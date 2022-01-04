Gerardo Martino received a harsh comment in the Mexican National Team about Chicharito and Vela

Gerardo Martino defines the last details in the squad of the Mexican National Team and received a new message that pressures him to summon Chicharito and Carlos Vela.

January 03, 2022 17:10 hs

Despite no longer being considered in the Mexico National Team, Chicharito Hernández and Carlos Vela continue to be considered by the fans of the Aztec team and Gerardo Martino receives daily pressure to summon them.

The Argentine strategist is in the process of structuring the squad that will defend the shirt of the Mexican team for the following international matches for the Qualifiers for a place in the 2022 World Cup.

Faced with this situation, Efraín Juárez, current MLS champion, sentenced Gerardo Martino and pointed out that the presence of the LA Galaxy and LAFC forward will be necessary to make the tricolor attack.

“People of that quality more than necessary, it always adds up because the national team is the most important and the greatest, and there is no one above it, of course they would add and it is the reality, because having the best always helps, but It is difficult to speak from afar and I do not know, I do not understand the circumstances, there will be reasons and the protagonists will know why, “he said in an interview with the media Record.

“When they talk about them, they are major words in this country and that is why it is a pride to know them, that they are Mexican and hopefully more will come. They are doing things well, here they respect them a lot, they are spoken a lot, they are a fundamental part of their teams , but also from the league for the growth it is having ”, Juárez completed.

Finally he pointed out: “I talk a lot with Carlos, with Javier we have never played against, the pandemic has made these two difficult years, but he knows and I understand what I think of him. Carlos is the top scorer in the history of the league, nothing more, and Javier had an injury issue that complicated him, but if we see his numbers they are impressive and if he had played all the games he might have been the scorer champion ”.