George Clooney and Ben Affleck meditate on masculinity leaning against the bar counter

(2.5 stars)

Direction: George Clooney. Film script: William Monahan. United States, 2021. 105 min. With: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe and Christopher Lloyd

Premieres on Amazon Prime

JR Moehringer has based much of his career as a writer on being the shadow author of the autobiographies of celebrities such as Andre Agassi or Prince Henry of Sussex, but he also set aside time to explain his story in The tender bar (translated into Spanish as The bar of high hopes). In these memories of childhood and youth, the author recalled the formative decades of the seventies and eighties, when the absence of his father led him to seek male references in his uncle and the patrons of the bar where he worked.

Just a year after Midnight sky, George Clooney presents the adaptation of Moehringer’s book, a project that, not knowing much what to do with its raw material, oscillates between the narrative point of view of the young JR and its true pillar: the magnetism that radiates the figure of “Uncle Charlie ”, Interpreted with calm charisma by Ben Affleck, and the legendary Dickens, a place to drown the sorrows but also to be literary.

Bars are fertile spaces for fiction (let’s think about Cheers or Horace & Pete), and when Clooney sets up the camera in this setting the images seem to sound like the cozy accords of a Bruce Springsteen song. But these are moments that are too short, exposing a disappointing need to narrate a dramatic arc in a conventional way and without having much to say about the glory and miseries of masculinity, when all the film needed was to find the right place. place at the bar where Moehringer watched life go by.