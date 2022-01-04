From Top Gun to Star Wars, why in 2021 we have series and movies from the 80s?

From “Top Gun” to the first Star Wars trilogy, going through “Dragon Ball Z”, the 1980s return to the screens in 2022, both in cinemas and on television platforms.

“That decade has become an aesthetic and narrative reference”, explains Ariane Hudelet, a professor at the University of Paris, specialist in American series.

There is a “fetishism” around the image and style of the 1980s, explains this expert. From background noise in recordings, grainy images, or the use of typical objects such as cassettes.

Although the final result does not have much to do with the original, it automatically arouses curiosity “, explains the French critic Alain Carrazé.

Nostalgia for “Stranger Things”

The television series “Stranger Things” made the 1980s fashionable again “by taking up its icons, from the novels of authors such as Stephen King, to ET”, highlights Araiane Hudelet.

It’s “a mix of pastiche and nostalgic fetishism,” he adds.

The fourth season of “Stranger Things”, which tells the adventures of a group of friends and a young woman with paranormal psychic abilities, will be released on Netflix in mid-2022.

“It is a complete reinterpretation of childhood in the 1980s from our contemporary expectations. The female characters have a more prominent place, the monsters have more nuances,” explains Richard Mèmeteau, essayist and specialist in pop culture.

“Each generation of spectators recreates a work from their own memories,” he explains.

The decade of science fiction movies

With two new Star Wars series, the adaptation of the medieval and fantastic saga “Willow” (1988) or the cinematic ‘remake’ of “Dragon Ball Z”, 2022 confirms that the 1980s were the definitive emergence of “science fiction and the horror, “explains Arianne Hudelet.

“Obi Wan Kenobi” and “Andor” are two series dedicated to characters from the Star Wars universe that Disney + prepares, and which are set before the founding episode of the saga, in 1977.

“The people who watch series in our time are those who were born in the 80s”, that is to say, they were children when the episodes of “Star Wars” emerged, analyzes Alain Carrazé.

As for “Dragon Ball Z”, it is a Japanese manga series that caused a real fever among the youngest. It will be released as a film throughout this year.

“Willow” will go the opposite way: shot in 1988, it was a film with little success, and now Disney + is trying to adapt it as a series, with the actor of the time, Warwick Davis.

Tom Cruise returns with “Top Gun”

“Top Gun” instantly became a cult film upon its release in 1986. Its leading man, Tom Cruise, reappears as a daring fighter pilot in “Top Gun: Maverick”, scheduled for May 2022, simultaneously with the seventh installment of “Mission Impossible.”

In this new installment of “Top Gun”, Cruise returns almost 60 years to active service, after being “invited” in a peremptory way by the US Air Force.

“Mission Impossible”, meanwhile, is an earlier series, from the 1960s and 1970s. But Cruise, who acknowledges that it was one of his favorite series when he was little, managed to cleverly appropriate the brand “to define a format that works. satisfactorily among the public “, highlights Alain Carrazé.

