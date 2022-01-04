From Camila Cabello to Beyoncé, the most anticipated albums of 2022

Beyoncé, Madonna, Rosalia, Kendrick lamar or Red hot chili peppers… After a sparse 2021 in big names, the music stars are preparing their return with an eye on omicron and another in which the vaccination allows to finally turn the covid-19 into an anecdote and amortize his new albums on world tours.

The Weeknd sIt will be the first great name of the seasonto. Yesterday reported by surprise that Dawn FM, his fifth studio album, the first after the successful After Hours (2020), will be launched this Friday, the same day it will see the light Night call of Years & Years.

At the moment there are few confirmed albums with date and title for the coming months, most of them by leading figures in the more cult or alternative field, as is the case of Elvis costello, which will return on January 14 with The Boy Named If, or Eels, who will post Extreme witchcraft two weeks later.

WORSHIP DISCS

January will also bring two notable returns, that of the veteran progressive rock band Jethro Tull with The Zealot Gene, his first studio album after almost 18 years. It will be the 28th, the same day Urge Overkill will release Oul a decade after its last installment.

Animal Collective will edit Time Skiffs February 4, date on which Bastille will present Give Me Future Y Korn, Requiem. They will be followed on the 11th The Dream by Alt-J, Earthling Eddie Vedder, his third solo adventure outside of Pearl Jam Y Lucifer On The Sofa by Spoon.

On the 18th of that month, Beach House will publish One twice melody and Metronomy Small world, while on the 25th they will see the light Everything Was Beautiful by Spiritualized, The tipping point by Tears For Fears (first album in 17 years) and Happines Not Included by Soft Cell (Marc Almond’s group has not released a new LP since 2002).

The release schedule gets even hotter starting in March. On day 4, Band Of Horses will drop Things Are Great, on the 11th Bryan Adams will do the same with So happy it hurts, the 18 is scheduled to arrive CRASH of Charli XCX and the 25 Placebo will put on the street Never let me go.

We will not have to lose sight of in the following weeks Chloe And The Next 20th Century from Father john misty, to be published on April 8, nor C’MON YOU KNOW by Liam Gallegher, who will do it on May 27. In parallel, Jack White will surprise not with one, but with two new albums: Fear Of The Dawn April 8 and Entering Heaven Alive July 22.

POSSIBLE GREAT RETURNS

That list becomes even more dazzling when you look at the records that could see the light of day throughout 2022. The international media talk about Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, Camila Cabello (Family), Cardi B, Janet Jackson (Black diamond), Lizzo, Lykke Li, Megadeth (The Sick, The Dying And The Dead), Megan Thee Stallion, Morrisey (Bonfire of Teenagers) Y The Cure.

It is unnecessary to continue talking about Rihanna’s ninth album, the one that has apparently been ending for years but that, sheltered by the success of other business facets, has already shown that it is not urgent to publish.

More explicit about her plans was Beyoncé, who in an interview in August for Harper’s Bazaar She stated that she perceived in the world the desire to live again and that she wanted to contribute to this post-pandemic “rebirth” with the fruit of her year and a half of work in the studio.

“Surprises in the new year “Madonna also announced in recent weeks, after posting a photo in the studio, while some members of Red Hot Chili Peppers confirmed that their new job was “almost done” and Joe Frusciante, back in the band, even dared to point out spring..

NEWS IN SPANISH

Within the Latin urban area, one should not lose sight of very prolific stars given to unexpected releases, such as Maluma, that in summer already anticipated the topic Sober, or Bad Bunny, who confirmed a new album for the next few months.

In that style, it will make its debut Christina Aguilera, who thus returns to sing in Spanish 20 years after My reflection, the language in which the last great Latin Grammy winner sings, the Colombian Camilo, which prepares new work, just like another phenomenon of 2021, Rauw Alexander.

By last, Rosalía also confirmed that 2022 will be the year of Motomami, her third studio album and the one that should establish her in the international market. Of him he said in a talk with Rolling stone which is the result of “a very great experimentation”, with influences ranging from Héctor Lavoe to Patti Smith, passing through Pedro Almodovar and reggaeton.

More uncertain is the question of the successor of Vertigo by Pablo Alborán when we have the information. Speaking to Efe, the man from Malaga declared that he is “writing non-stop” and that, in fact, he has two songs “ready”, one of which will be released this month, although he did not dare to put a date on his new album.