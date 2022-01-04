Frida Muñoz responds to Julio César Chávez Jr: ‘He is a sick person’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Frida muñoz, wife Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., broke the silence to point out that the boxer is a “sick” person who “has not wanted to be treated”, in what was a timid response to the constant and strong criticism that he has received from him.

The son of legend has said about Frida that she does not take care of her children, that he wastes his financial assets and even that it was she who locked him up in a rehab clinic, although in exchange he was only singled out for his addictions, which have become a big problem in his life.

“I do not judge him, he comes from a very difficult childhood and repeats the patterns of his dad, he was not treated and has not broken that cycle, that’s why it continues like this. He is sick, he tries to avoid his feelings by taking pills, blaming others. Unfortunately he did not want to be treated“Muñoz commented to the program Wake up America.

Frida acknowledged that He “got tired” of the situation, so he left “in God” what can come right away, this in reference to a definitive separation from Chávez Jr., with whom he procreated Julio III and Julia.

Insisted that his intention was not to question Julito, although he did so making it clear that his “illness” is a major problem and one that his family noted.

“Is a good personHe is the father of my children and I will not speak ill of him, because it would be out of respect for my children and my parents. They know how difficult it has been to deal with their illness.At the end of the day, he is a person who does not know what he is saying “.