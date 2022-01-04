Flu or covid-19? So you can tell the difference

In the days leading up to the pandemic, if you had a cold and a headache, you could dismiss it as a common cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt tired or short-bodied. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not COVID-19?

The bottom line is that you can’t. Because while typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat, and runny nose, those symptoms are now also some of the main signs of a Covid-19 infection.

However, the common cold is caused by a different strain of virus than Covid-19. Most coronaviruses, like the common cold, cause a mild upper respiratory infection and produce relatively minor symptoms, such as a stuffy nose, headache, and sore throat.

People who contract COVID-19 suffer from respiratory symptoms that can lead to coughing, lack of oxygen, shortness of breath, and fever. The infection can also lead to pneumonia, kidney failure and, in the most severe cases, death.

In most people, symptoms of the common cold generally peak within the first two to three days of infection, while the effects of COVID-19 appear two to 14 days after exposure.

Christina Marriott, Executive Director of the RSPH (Royal Society for Public Health) says: “Increasing evidence shows that people who have received two doses of the vaccine generally have less severe symptoms, such as headache, runny nose, sneezing. , sore throat and loss of smell ”.

“It’s important for people on a full vaccination schedule to watch for cold-like symptoms and get tested if they live or work near people who are at higher risk for the disease.”

Irene Petersen, Professor of Epidemiology and Health Informatics at UCL (University College London), adds: “A runny nose and headache are symptoms of many infections, but they can also be the first and only symptoms of covid. Therefore, if you have these symptoms, I recommend that you use rapid diagnostic tests (immunochromatographic) for a couple of days ”.

“The first rapid diagnostic tests can give negative results, but if you have covid, your tests will likely come back positive after a couple of days. Also, if you know that other people around you have covid, the probability that your runny nose or headache is also caused by covid is much higher ”.

Although the main symptoms of Covid-19 that the government has made us learn by heart are high temperature, a new and continuous cough, and loss or changes in the sense of smell or taste, the delta variant, which is the strain of Covid-19 dominant in the UK, has different symptoms instead of or in addition to the common ones.

The Covid-19 Symptoms Study ZOE (covid.joinzoe.com), which is funded by the UK government, has identified the main symptoms associated with Covid-19 and says they vary somewhat depending on whether you’ve been vaccinated. or not.

Headache

Although headaches are a lesser-known symptom of COVID-19, they are one of the first signs, according to the ZOE study, and are more common than the classic symptoms of cough, fever and loss of smell. The study found that COVID-19 headaches tend to range from moderate to very painful, can be “throbbing,” “pressing,” or “stabbing,” occurring on both sides of the head rather than just one area, can last more than three days and tend to be resistant to common pain relievers.

Runny nose

Last winter, the ZOE study found that a runny nose was the second most frequently reported symptom after headaches, and nearly 60 percent of people who suffered from loss of smell and tested positive for covid- 19, also reported having a runny nose.

But now the data indicate that the prevalence of the disease is the most significant factor. Therefore, when Covid-19 rates are high, the chances that Covid-19 is the cause of a runny nose are also high. However, the study emphasizes that when Covid-19 rates are low, a runny nose is less likely to be due to Covid-19 and more likely to be from a cold or even an allergy. The study concludes that, although many people with COVID-19 report a runny nose, it is difficult to call it a definitive symptom because it is so common, especially during winter.

Sneezing

The ZOE study found that sneezing more than usual can be a sign of COVID-19 in vaccinated people, although it emphasizes that sneezing is much more likely to be a sign of a cold or allergy. He adds that although many people with covid-19 suffer from sneezing, “it is not a definitive symptom because sneezing is very common.”

Throat pain

Many people with covid-19 reported through the ZOE study app that they suffered from a sore throat similar to a cold or laryngitis. Covid-19-related sore throats tend to be mild, lasting no more than five days, and a very severe, longer-lasting sore throat is likely to have another cause. If it persists, contact your GP. Although it could be a symptom of covid-19, most people with a sore throat probably only suffer from a cold. According to ZOE data, nearly half of people with COVID-19 report having a sore throat, although this is more common in adults between the ages of 18 and 65 than in seniors or those under 18 years.

Loss of smell

Loss of smell remains the strongest indicator of a Covid-19 infection, regardless of a person’s age, sex, or severity of illness. Although people with COVID-19 may not lose their sense of smell completely, it can undergo changes, so you may not be able to perceive strong aromas and your sense of taste is also affected, so that food have a different taste or seem bland.

Persistent cough

It is generally accepted that a persistent cough is one of the three main symptoms of COVID-19 but, according to the ZOE study, only about four in 10 people with the virus suffer from it. In this context, “persistent” means coughing many times a day, “for half a day or more.” A cough caused by COVID-19 is usually a dry cough, compared to a chest cough that produces phlegm or mucus, and which may indicate a bacterial infection. A persistent cough tends to appear a few days after the illness and usually lasts about four to five days.

Getting tested is crucial

If you’ve only received one dose of the vaccine, the ZOE study found that the main symptoms are similar to those of people who received two injections, plus coughing is also common. And for the unvaccinated, the symptoms are also similar, but fever and cough are added. If you suffer from any of the symptoms, you should isolate yourself at home and get a PCR test for covid-19 as soon as possible.

Alex Richter, professor of clinical immunology at the University of Birmingham, and part of a team that developed a test to detect COVID-19 antibodies in people with mild symptoms, says: “It is impossible to distinguish between a cold and COVID. -19 in clinical matters. They are presented so similarly that only PCR tests can tell them apart. The rapid diagnostic test can help with detection, but if someone has symptoms, they should have a PCR swab test. “

Alan McNally, Professor of Microbial Evolutionary Genomics at the University of Birmingham and former Director of Infectious Diseases at the Milton Keynes Lighthouse Lab (the UK government’s first flagship COVID-19 testing facility) adds: “If you have any symptoms of infection respiratory system, you should stay home to prevent transmission, and get tested. Trying to self-diagnose is a surefire way to make COVID-19 case rates skyrocket again. “