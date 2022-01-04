Florence Pugh’s Most Iconic Roles

Despite her youth, Florence Pugh has a bright and promising career in Hollywood and has performed in almost every film genre.

These are some of her most iconic roles that have helped consolidate her acting career:

Lady Macbeth (2016)

Directed by William Oldroyd, Florence plays a young woman trapped in a marriage and whose life takes a turn when she begins an affair with a worker on her husband’s estate. In this independent film, the actress dazzled critics and audiences for her portrayal of “Katherine Lester.”

Midsommar (2019)

Loved and hated by many, Ari Aster’s film earned the actress very positive reviews for her role as “Dani”, a young woman traumatized by the death of her family who accompanies her boyfriend, with whom she maintains a tense relationship. to a vacation in a commune that has sinister traditions.

Little Women (2019)

Greta Gerwig’s film had a great cast including Meryl streep, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson Y Timothée ChalametDespite this, the performance of Florence is remarkable, who managed to evolve the role of “Amy March” and for which she received an Oscar and BAFTA nomination in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

Black Widow (2021)

“Yelena Belova”, the sister of “Natasha Romanov” is the role with which the actress enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film “Black Widow” by Cate Shortland and that has enhanced Florence’s fame due to the charisma with which she plays the young murderer.

At the end of 2021 he resumed his role to appear in “Hawkeye”, the series starring Jeremy renner and in which you could see the good and fun chemistry that he has on screen with “Kate Bishop”, played by Hailee steinfield.

Florence Pugh’s upcoming projects include Oppenheimer, by Peter Nolan, a film in which he will share credits with Robert Downey Jr. Emily blunt, Matt Damon Y Rami Malek among others.