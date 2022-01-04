five productions on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max and Disney + to see on his birthday – Publimetro Chile

This Monday, January 3, actress Florence Pugh turns 26.

The British interpreter began her career in 2014 as one of the protagonists of the thriller The Falling, a film where she shared a cast with Maisie Williams, the remembered Arya Stark from Game of Thrones.

Her name quickly became a regular on the big screen, standing out in films like Lady Macbeth, Midsommar and Black Widow, also repeating her role in the series Hawkeye.

The actress was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film Little Women.

Soon he will star in Don’t Worry Darling with Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde (who also directs), the drama The Wonder by Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio (A Fantastic Woman) and in the Oppenheimer film by Christopher Nolan about the life of the so-called ” father of the atomic bomb ”, where he will share with Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.

On her birthday, we leave you five Florence Pugh productions that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max and Disney +.

Little Women (HBO Max)

Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) assembles a luxurious cast in her updated version of Louisa May Alcott’s celebrated novel. With Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Emma Watson.

Midsommar (Amazon)

After a family tragedy, a young American couple join friends at a summer festival in a remote Swedish village. What begins with a carefree summer vacation takes a sinister turn when island villagers invite their guests to partake in festivities that become increasingly haunting and viscerally disturbing.

Legitimate King (Netflix)

Scotland, 14th century. Robert I of Scotland (Chris Pine) claims the throne and leads the fierce rebellion against English rule to regain the independence of his country.

Black Widow (Disney +)

Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), aka Black Widow, battles a dangerous conspiracy as she faces her worst battle yet: the past she left behind before becoming an avenger.

Hawkeye (Disney +)

Series that takes place in post-Blip New York City, where the former avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), aka Hawkeye, has a mission that seems simple: to return to his family for Christmas. But when a threat emerges from his past, he must reluctantly team up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a skilled 22-year-old archer and her number one fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.