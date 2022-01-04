Five places to exercise outdoors in Querétaro

If one of your New Year’s resolutions for 2022 is to do more physical activity, activities in parks and sports such as walking or running could be an excellent option for exercising outdoors in Querétaro.

In the city there are a variety of paid and free options where you could start exercising and other activities, either alone, with your pet, as a couple or with whoever you prefer.

1. Carretas Park

This lung of the city is located between Vizcainas street and Plateros street, in the Carretas neighborhood, it is open to the public and currently has an open-air gym, as well as a circuit where you can walk or run.

It also has large green areas where you can exercise on your own.

2. Hacienda Gardens Park

This open space is located at the opposite pole of the city in the heart of Colonia Jardínes de la Hacienda, access is also free and has an open-air gym, a running or walking circuit and large green areas for stretching or stretching. any physical activity.

3. Querétaro Park 2000

This recreational space is located on the side of Bernardo Quintana in the Villas del Parque neighborhood, it has a variety of spaces for various physical activities.

Also inside you can find the Multisport where you can carry out activities (with cost), such as swimming, basketball or athletics.

4. Multi-sports House of Youth

This sports center is located on Ejército Repúblicano S / N in the Barrio de La Cruz, it has a schedule from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and access is free to the running or walking track.

In the same way, it has a variety of activities (with cost), such as swimming, basketball, soccer or athletics.

5. Alameda Center

The Alameda Center is one of the newest sports centers in the state, which are part of INDEREQ, it is located in the heart of Querétaro and is part of the Alameda District.

Access to this sports area is 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and the pass for a day is 90 pesos for use of all the facilities and 5 pesos for the athletics track, in addition you can carry out activities in the Olympic Stadium such as athletics and soccer, paying a corresponding registration and monthly fee.

Municipal Sports Units

It should be noted that you can also exercise outdoors in Querétaro, in the 14 municipal sports centers, where you can perform various activities with a variable access cost, which are: Reforma-Lomas Community Development Centers, Cerrito Colorado and Santa Rosa Jáuregui .

Likewise, the Sports Units Belén, Maxei, José María Truchuelo, La Estación, Josefa Ortíz de Domínguez, San Pablo, Venustiano Carranza, Paseos de San Miguel and Juriquilla; in addition to La Joya Park and the Bicentennial Stadium