First look at Thor and Jane Foster’s outfits in the next installment

Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive on July 8 and we already have a first look at the new costumes of the protagonists

The god of thunder will have a new wardrobe in the new installment Directed by Taika Waititi and titled Thor: Love and Thunder. The filtration of the promotional art has been through a Twitter account and the costumes of both characters coincide with those of the filtration of the grotesque poster a few weeks ago, which even the director shared. Jane Foster will also have a new outfit, since it will carry the Mjölnir and will become the goddess of thunder for fight Gorr the butcher god played by a Christian Bale Unrecognizable from makeup and another weight shift. Valkyrie will also have a new look following the tonic of the two gods of thunder.

Several things stand out in the filtration, on the one hand Jane it is very successful, close to the comic book version, but it is striking that carries a rebuilt Mjölnir, that is, the one that Hela broke and not the one Thor recovers in Endgame. The aspect of the god is more striking by the change of colors, this time they have bet on a blue color on most of the armor with lightning bolts and gold details, both characters will have layers, but what catches his attention is the return of the mane Leaving aside how it looked since Thor: Ragnarok.