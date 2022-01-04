Fingerprint: Profeco helps you erase it from the internet

The fingerprint allows you to know who are the people with whom you interact. Photo: shutterstock

Surfing the internet, listening to music and accessing your social networks, as well as any activity you carry out on electronic devices leaves various traces of your fingerprint, so the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) informs you how you can delete it.

The records and traces that you leave every time you use the internet are called a fingerprint, says Profeco.

Through the Consumer Magazine, the federal agency indicated that These traces can be voluntary or involuntary and are created when you make detailed descriptions of your personal information in social networks, when sending emails, when you share your location, express emotional situations or any other interest or need that you post online.

How to erase your fingerprint?

Profeco ensures that it is difficult to get rid of the fingerprint completely, however, there are certain recommendations that will allow you to configure your devices and change the privacy settings.

In browsers:

Go to “privacy options”

Frequently delete “cookies” and storage data

Set the permissions for the pages you use

Activate private browsing mode

On phones or tablets:

Go to privacy settings or settings

Disable personalized ads or tracking control

Limit the location permissions, access to contacts and those you consider necessary

In computers:

Find and change privacy options

Turn off relevant content and tracking options

Turn off location permissions and manage the apps that can access

“Protect yourself, as every trace you leave, no matter how small, when they come together they can create a complete profile about you.” Profeco.

Advantages and disadvantages of the fingerprint

Advantages of the fingerprint:

Allows you to automatically log into websites

You can store personal data to access the sites you use the most

It can improve the user experience when browsing the internet

Disadvantages of fingerprint: