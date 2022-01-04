Final design of the RICA 2.0 registry

Visual summary.

Thesecond version of the successful National Registry of Heart Failure (RICA), prepared by the Heart Failure and Atrial Fibrillation group of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI), has already completed your design and will start recruiting new patients in 2022.

Through a recent publication in the magazine Spanish J Med, The SEMI group has unveiled the final design, whose master lines already advanced to Medical Writing Joan Carles Trullàs Vila, co-author of the project. “Our work is a prospective study that aims to improve knowledge about epidemiology and prognosis in patients with heart failure, with focus on the phase of functionality, cognition, frailty, nutrition and congestion ”, explain the authors in the study.

A new focus that is accompanied by a “Update” of the initial questions research and modification of variables necessary to answer these questions. “The main objective of this registry is to continue investigating the clinical and epidemiological characteristics of HF but (unlike RICA) it aims to provide greater knowledge in some areas of high prevalence in Internal Medicine such as HF with fraction of preserved ejection (HFpEF), the geriatric evaluation (which includes functionality, cognition and frailty), the nutritional condition and finally the evaluation and treatment of congestion during the decompensation phase ”, detail the researchers.

What will be the inclusion and exclusion criteria?

Semi expects that throughout 2022 they will be included 1,000 patients to the registryFor this, they will assign to each center a minimum number of patients to be included each year that is proportional to the number of beds in the centers, and these must meet the following criteria:

Age equal to or greater than 18 years.

Patients diagnosed with HF following the recommendations of the European HF Guidelines.

Patients will be included in the decompensation phase (defined as the need to administer parenteral loop diuretics, either in hospitalization or in HF Units) or in the stable phase in the outpatient setting.

Both de novo and chronically decompensated patients will be included.

Patients will be included regardless of the etiology of HF, LVEF values, and comorbidities.

Patients must sign an informed consent for their inclusion in the study.

What parameters will be collected in RCIA 2.0?

Regarding the study visits, they consist of a inclusion visit at the beginning of the study, a 30-day follow-up visit (only for enrolled patients after acute decompensation of HF) and two follow-up visits per year Y two years after inclusion.

In both types of visit will be collected the following parameters: demographic data, variables related to HF, comorbidities, social, functional and cognitive status, variables related to frailty and nutrition, variables related to the episode of acute decompensation of HF and its management, analytical parameters and treatments (at the beginning of the study and during the acute decompensation phase).

These data will be collected through an electronic medical record that contains the database and which is accessed with a personal password. According to the researchers, with this new version, in addition to reviewing epidemiological aspects, it seeks to focus on answering more specific questions about which there is currently less evidence.