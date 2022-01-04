Filtered Chris Hemsworth’s new costume in Thor: Love and Thunder

MADRID, Jan 4 (CulturaOcio) –

After the image of Tessa Thompson’s new look as Valkyria in Thor: Love and Thunder was revealed on Twitter, a new image of the concept art of the Marvel Studios film unveils the new costume that the God of Thunder will wear again incarnated by Chris Hemsworth .

The image, published via Twitter on the Marvel Brazil Multiverse account, shows the son of Odin with his imposing countenance and eyes brimming with energy, dressed in a new and renewed look.

With his particular stamp and holding his powerful hammer, Stormbreaker, the updated wardrobe of the hero looks even more striking, integrating blue and gold among the tones of his exclusive armor.

Odin’s son, appears decked out in a sleeveless breastplate and a new red cape with two gold clasps to match the rest of the accessories that make up the uniform. Thus, the wristbands, boots, the belt and part of the bib adorn the details of the suit with the golden color.

In addition to Thor, who also sports a new face next to him, it is Jane Foster who plays again, Natalie Portman. In the exclusive concept design, she appears wearing the identity of the Goddess of Thunder, wearing a staple-like armor and wielding her new battle weapon, the unique Mjolnir.

The new heroine, in addition to wearing leather leggings, wears a shiny helmet that includes red motifs on the front. In addition to covering almost his entire face and allowing his golden hair to show off, the suit incorporates a bib whose appearance is remarkably reminiscent of Thor himself. However, the crimson hue predominates in his uniform, both the cloak and the cuirass or the lustrous skirt. Other finishes in which this color is incorporated are the wristbands and the finishes of its metallic boots, thus giving the new look a different personality for its wearer.

Taika Waititi takes the helm in what will be, the fourth installment of the God of Thunder, whose premiere is scheduled for July 8, 2022. The film will feature, in addition to the aforementioned Hemsworth and Portman, with Christian Bale as antagonist embodying Gorr, the butcher of the gods and the return of Jamie Alexander to the franchise as Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Karen Gillian as Nebula and the cameos of Sam Neill playing the false Odin, Matt Damon as the false Loki and Melissa McCarthy like the fake Hela.