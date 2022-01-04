features, price and all the details

The most anticipated is here: all about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the new affordable high-end smartphone from Samsung.

We had to wait longer than expected at first, but the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is now official. Although the brand is already finalizing the details to announce to the world the new generation of its family of high-end mobile phones with the Galaxy S22, it has not wanted to miss the opportunity to update one of its most successful lines of smartphones from last year, with a new member of the saga “FE”.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE builds on everything the Galaxy S20 FE was excellent at, while also bringing new features aimed at making the product even more attractive to those looking for a high-end smartphonebut they don’t want to spend too much money.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, all the information

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, technical sheet Characteristics Dimensions 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm

177 grams Screen 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display

2,340 x 1,080 pixels

120 Hz

Brightness up to 1,200 nits

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G RAM 6/8 GB LPDDR5 Operating system One UI 4 based on Android 12 Storage 128/256 GB Cameras Rear:

– 12 MP f / 1.8, OPIS, Dual PDAF

– 12 MP Ultra Wide Angle f / 2.2, Fixed Focus

– 8 MP telephoto zoom 3X f / 2.4

Frontal:

-32 MP f / 2.4, Fixed Focus Battery 4,500 mAh Others On-screen fingerprint reader

IP68 protection

USB 3.2 Type C

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Dual SIM (nanoSIM + eSIM) Departure date January 11, 2022 Starting price 749/819 euros

Plastic body and star core

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is designed from the aesthetic patterns of the Galaxy S21 series. So we find the same body with plastic and aluminum back, where the great protagonist is the camera module on the back, which blends into the aluminum edge to give the device a slightly different look than other high-end smartphones released this year.

Its front is occupied by a 6.4 inch screen diagonal. It is a 2X Dynamic AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 120 hertz, a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and a maximum brightness that reaches 1,200 nits. Unlike the screen included in the rest of the S21 series models, it is not an LTPO panel, so the screen is not as efficient when it comes to vary the refresh rate to save energy.

The screen is protected by a Gorilla Glass Victus glass, and has the integrated fingerprint reader.

A detail to highlight about its design is the IP68 certification, which confirms the resistance to water and dust.

Its interior is not very different from that of the other members of the Galaxy S21 family. Your brain is the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G or Exynos 2011 that we find in the S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra, and depending on the market it is intended for, it will be available with one or another processor. In any case, it will be possible to choose 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage.

The battery has not changed compared to last year. The same 4,500 mAh capacity, support for fast charging and support for wireless charging.

All of this is backed by One UI 4 based on Android 12, thus being the first Samsung smartphone to land on the market with the latest available version of Android.

Photographic section with no changes in sight

The photographic system of the Galaxy S21 FE has hardly changed compared to last year’s model. We continue to have a three-sensor system on the back, led by a 12 megapixel camera with OIS and Dual PDAF, accompanied by a 12 megapixel secondary camera with ultra wide angle lens. The third of the sensors has 8 megapixel resolution and acts by way of telephoto with threex optical zoom.

The main novelties of this year at the photographic level are in the software. Samsung has included functions such as “zoom lock”, an option that allows fix focus while capturing a zoomed image to avoid blurry photography.

Also added are the “AI Single Take” function, a portrait mode with different lighting effects, AI face enhancement, “spatial zoom”, object removal through the gallery app and improved night mode.

On the front, we find a 32 megapixel camera for selfies and video calls, which can also act as a biometric face unlocking system.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price and when can you buy it

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE goes on sale next day January 11 and it will be available both in the official store of the brand and in other regular distributors. His official price in Spain It is 759 euros for the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and 829 euros in the case of the model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

