FC Barcelona | The Arsenal formula by Philippe Coutinho

He has all this month ahead of him FC Barcelona to try to agree on an interesting solution to the enrollment of Ferran Torres in the team led by Xavi Hernández. The young former Manchester City attacker is for now the great winter bet but we have already known for days that several outings are necessary for him to play.

Follow after this announcement

A candidate for a change of scene is without a doubt Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian seems willing to leave, which is not part of Xavi Hernández’s plans. He has 2 goals in 16 games this season and although he has been placed on the agenda of Brazilian clubs, the Premier may also be a good destination for him.

Arsenal accelerates

In this case there is information on the Daily Mirror that he Arsenal, one of his main admirers, has returned to the charge for the Brazilian. He offers him a contract of almost € 1 million per month during the transfer that he will propose to the Catalans, who have a purchase option in addition to € 10 million.

The obstacle is knowing whether or not the player wants to lower his current record in Can Barça to leave the club azulgrana. Because in the entity chaired by Joan Laporta they begin to see as good many of the proposals that arrive, since the priority is to lower the wage bill.