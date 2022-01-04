Fan of Ariana Grande’s voice? This playlist is for you

Ariana Grande She is one of the best singers in the music industry of the moment, since her rise to fame when she was at Nickelodeon, everything has been an up and down of emotions for her. After launching “Put Your Hearts Up” everything changed for her, she became the youth artist of the moment, everyone spoke of Ariana Grande for her spectacular voice and for having great support from Justin Bieber since she was beginning to be the opening act for her shows, it was madness and little by little she was gaining respect so that they did not see her only as something of a fad but as the princess of pop.

With a large number of collaborations with world-class artists, many tours around the world, her voice and authentic style have brought her to the center of attention in the music industry in an impressive way. Although her cute look with a ponytail and a very marked outline that always stands out in her has created that millions of girls want to be like her. A whole trajectory full of awards, not so good days and many rumors about his private life, his ex-boyfriends have given so much to talk about that he even wrote them a song called “Thank u next” in which he thanks them but leaves them in the last.

Now, just married, she begins a new stage of her life with more mature songs, being a woman full of power and style and for that and much more we could not be more excited to wait for her new music in which she has a little of this new stage. While that happens, we share a playlist very special with the hits from its beginnings to the most recent songs for you to start singing and dancing like Ari.