Famous people who are neighbors and you did not know: Pepe Aguilar and Kim Kardashian live in the same neighborhood | Famous

Many times, our curiosity makes us wonder, what is the house of celebrities like inside? or in what area do they have their mansions? But there is something that we rarely know: who are the neighbors of singers, actresses, models or royalty?

To remove the doubt, here we will tell you which celebrities live in the same area or street as other artists.

Prince Harry and Penelope Cruz

After Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and the actress decided to separate from royalty, the couple moved to a luxurious Los Angeles neighborhood. There they have as neighbors Samuel L Jackson, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan are staying in a villa valued at 16.5 million euros, which is owned by actor Tyler Perry, a friend of presenter Oprah Winfrey. In addition, less than half a mile away is the Hidden Valley area, where actresses Cameron Díaz and Nicole Kidman live.

It is certainly an area where many artists reside, as Elton John and her husband, David Furnish, also own property there, as do Katy Perry, Rod Stewart, Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Sylvester Stallone, Mark Wahlberg, Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Hilary Duff and Serena Williams.

Justin Bieber and Kristen Bell

There are many fans who would like to live near Bieber’s house; However, for actor Dax Shepard and his wife, Kristen Bell, it is not very pleasant, as the singer is said to be very loud.

Justin Bieber is a threat to his neighbors

In an appearance on ‘The View Today,’ the couple revealed that the singer threw late-night parties and loud music. “The music and the parties and the paparazzi, I mean, it’s like living in Lebanon now,” the actor said.

The actors, who were promoting their new movie ‘Hit & Run’, were initially excited to live close to the star, as Dax admitted he had ‘Bieber fever’ after watching the documentary ‘Justin Bieber: Never Say Never’ .

Meryl Streep and Gwyneth Paltrow

During her appearance on the American television show ‘Live With Kelly and Michael’, the ‘Devil Wears Fashion’ actress said that Gwyneth saved her on Thanksgiving.

She explained that when her oven broke down during the holidays, she went to her neighbor’s house, this after sending her an email to find out if she could bake the turkey there.

“(…) Gwyneth Paltrow lives in my building. She has the best oven I have ever seen. I sent her an email to ask her permission. I went to her house and cooked all the side dishes in her oven, while my brother was in charge of the uncooked turkey, “said Meryl.

Pepe Aguilar and Kim Kardashian

The singer lives in an exclusive residential area of ​​California, along with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Drake and The Weeknd, as revealed in an interview with ‘The Golden Scorpion’.

The interpreter of ‘For women like you’ He has a residence in Hidden Hills, where he lives with his wife Aneliz and their three children, Leonardo, Aneliz and Ángela Aguilar. Gene Simmons, one of the members of the group ‘Kiss’, resides in the same residential area.

The singer announced in October that he would sell his 1,486-square-meter mansion for $ 22 million.

Kendall Jenner and Jimm Kimmel

The 26-year-old model moved to the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, near the street where comedian Jimmy Kimmel lives. On the show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Kendall said having him as a neighbor made her feel safer.

Jennifer Lawrence and Ashton Kutcher

The ‘Hunger Games’ actress lived near Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, on a property in Hidden Valley, but the couple moved out after a while.

The ‘Daily Mail’ reported that celebrities were such good neighbors that even Jennifer had direct access to the actors’ home.