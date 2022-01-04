everything you need to know to choose the physical activity that suits you

One of the purposes of each year is to start doing physical exercise which, normally, is usually going to the gym to lift weights or go to the cardio machines, or jogging, that is, going for a run.

But there are many sports beyond running or going to the gym; The only thing you have to achieve is to start one that you like and you can maintain it over time, since doing a sport that you do not like has only one end: to leave it completely.

Here are some suggestions that can help you.

What do you want to exercise for?

This question is not the cause of your choice, but your purpose, what do you intend doing or choosing this sport.

We must know that people have two main types of behavior, that of approaching something that generate well-being and that of getting away from what causes us discomfort. This is called as positive or negative reinforcement.

When practicing something as positive reinforcement, we have to know what can motivate us, that is, gain more strength, have a better body, be more resistant, etc. With this, we will be one step closer to choosing the exercise that we are passionate about. For example, if we want to gain more strength, that is, to be stronger, it does not make sense that we go jogging (although it can be combined).





On the other hand, we have negative reinforcement. We have to try different activities, and if we see that by doing certain sports we manage to forget about the day-to-day things that disturb or torment us, we will be more likely to continue doing that exercise.

Why do you do it?

This question is the cause of why. Do you have a pathology? Do you have any kind of ailment? It is necessary to ask that question in order to increase our motivation to see improvements little by little.

It is necessary to set goals in the short, medium and long term Because only in that way will we continue to exercise day by day, week by week, month by month. If we set long-term goals, we may become frustrated because going so long without a “reward” will make us quit.

Alone or accompanied

It is important for the person to know if it is more extroverted or introverted (Not shy, it has nothing to do with it), that is, if you enjoy more being with people or, on the contrary, you enjoy more doing things alone or in little company.

In case you like team sports, soccer, basketball, etc., they may be the best option. On the contrary, if you like more to be alone or in little company, the gym, tennis, swimming, etc., are the ones that, with the greatest probability, you will maintain over time.





Set realistic goals

Starting by setting very complicated goals will make us abandon too fast, that is, if our goal when we start running is to do a marathon in a matter of two months, it will make us frustrated. Another example would be to get in a matter of a short time, 200 kg in squat when we can not do the technique correctly.

Therefore, we recommend that you establish realistic goals and the level and the training days gradually increase. You can start, for example, by running 30-45 min, 3 times a day or going to the gym for the same number of days.

