Eva Green (‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’): “It was great being old school and filming surrounded by real things” – Movie News

The film directed by Tim Burton hits Spanish cinemas this Friday, September 30.

Eva green Put aside the terrifying creatures of Penny Dreadful to become the babysitter for some very special little ones in Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. In Tim Burton’s new film, Green becomes Miss Peregrine, the one responsible for taking care of a girl with super strength, an invisible boy and a teenager capable of bringing things back to life, among many others. “She is a mother willing to do everything to protect them. He is a very kind character “, explains the actress in the interview that we had the opportunity to do with her during the promotion of the film in London.

How could it be otherwise, Tim Burton has left his unmistakable stamp on this new story. Although the use of CGI is important in many scenes, the film team paid special attention to the props in order to create the most authentic universe possible: “Most of my scenes were shot in this house. In this garden, so everything is very real. That’s great because I’ve shot movies with the green chroma and you’re cool, but after a while you get fed up with the green. It was great to be old school and see real things. “



From Miss Peregrine’s pipe to the look of her costume, everything is designed taking into account the personal history of each character, their personality and, above all, their peculiarity. As we tell you in this news, Eva Green gives life to a ymbryne, that is, a woman who can take the form of a bird, has the ability to manipulate time and create time loops in which peculiar people can live hidden and protected. from the outside world. For this reason, the designer Colleen atwood created a suit shaped like a bird, but in a subtle way.

“He created this 1940s-inspired costume for my character but with a bird look. It had pointed shoulder pads, sleeves that look like wings but not too obvious. My hair too, my nails were a bit birdlike,” Green declares.

The home of Miss Peregrine for Peculiar Children, adaptation of the homonymous novel by Ransom Riggs, tells the story of Jacob portman, a 16-year-old boy who sets out on a journey to a remote island in Wales to search for the orphanage where his grandfather grew up. There Jacob finds a mysterious place known as Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, where they live children with special abilities. You will be able to enjoy it on the big screen from September 30th.