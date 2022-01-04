” Eternals ” comes to Disney Plus: when does it premiere

“Eternals”, the film directed by Chloé zao, that it was one of the exclusive premieres from Disney Studio and Marvel to attract the public to movie theaters in November 2021, will have its premiere in January 2022 finally by the platform Disney Plus.

When does “Eternals” premiere on Disney Plus “?

It will be the January 12 next when the movie starring Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harrington, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek reaches the streaming service, after a collection of $ 300 million at the global box office since its premiere.

Eternals tells the story of a group of ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. After the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, an unexpected tragedy forces them to step out of the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemy: the Deviants.

The film is part of the franchise’s outlines for phase four of the so-called Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) and revved up the engines for the arrival of perhaps the most anticipated superhero movie of the year: “Spiderman No Way Home”.

Either because they could not see it in the cinema or because they decided to wait for the streaming premiere of “Eternals” is with “The Book of Boba Fett” one of the bets for the start of the year for the Disney Plus platform.

Also read: Pedro Sola criticizes Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie for “Eternals”