Emma Watson and her first look of 2022 with a red ballerina dress

Emma Watson get from a Red dress the beginning of the cycle that some of us achieve through a new haircut or a hairstyle that we have not tried before: marking the path of what is to come. Dressed for the occasion, she opted for a ruffled shirred design that echoed in her hair of the same tone, which she wore in an updo messy.

The British actress, Emma Watson, began 2022 with the remembrance of one of the most iconic films of his career with ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts‘, the HBO documentary that featured some of the most beloved members of the cast as Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton, in a reunion that celebrated the franchise’s premiere 20 years ago.

In addition, he took to his social networks to mark the recent beginning of the year with a post that exemplified how to wear one of the trends in midi dresses for spring-summer. ‘2022. Dancing on my own painting ‘was the legend that accompanied a postcard in which the actress dance on colored circles painted on the floor. In it he does a pirouette with a cherry red dress of impact.

Emma Watson has the ideal dress to start 2022

Emma Watson she chose a long-sleeved red dress. The cuffs are ruffled, as is the skirt of the garment, a detail that gives it movement. The upper part of the design has gathered details, so it fits snugly against the body. Barefoot, she gathered her hair in a ponytail messy that brings airs of ease and spontaneity to the shot.

The Red dresses have always been one of the secret weapons of the protagonist of ‘The advantages of being invisible’, since it is a color that enhances the tone of your skin and hair, even when it plays between your favorite shades that go from light brown to mahogany. It is one of those garments that leaves no one indifferent and is a spring staple.

Sacai, spring-summer 2022. Sacai / Gorunway.

The collections spring-summer 2022 They propose many ways to include them, also with relaxed details. Sacai includes in a long design a prominent opening in the skirt, as well as ruffles at the top, in conjunction with black sandals with large platforms, as dictated by the footwear trends for this year. Proenza Schouler included creations full of movement, which resort to fringes, and other classic red dresses from short sleeve in midi silhouette. It was also replicated in a similar way by Roland Mouret in his line.