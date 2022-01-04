Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth return to paradise | Love 40

We recognize it: we want the life of Elsa Pataky. For years, the actress has shared her day-to-day life with her more than four million followers. The Spanish star, who married Chris Hemsworth in 2010, he has a life that looks like a movie.

The Madrilenian lives in Australia with her three children and her husband. There, Elsa is totally connected with nature. In fact, we’ve seen her from helping to give birth to a mare to chasing away a spider the size of a rat. Come on, he has nothing to envy Frank de la Jungla.

But if there is one thing that could not make us more envious (in addition to his relationship with Thor himself), it is the dream vacation that he lives in the paradisiacal Australian landscapes. This same month of January, coinciding with the southern hemisphere summer, Chris and Elsa have traveled to Lord Howe Island.

It is a small island in the Pacific Ocean It is located about 600 km from the Australian continent and has dream landscapes. With turquoise waters and white sand beaches, the island is a perfect tourist destination to enjoy a well-deserved vacation.

Elsa has shared a photo album where we can see how much fun she has had with her husband and a group of friends. “How good to return to this incredible paradise”, the actress has written next to the images.

In them we can see how she and Chris have enjoyed some of the characteristic elements of the island with their children: from the incredible trees that seem taken from Jurassic Park to the mountains that come out of the sea that remind us of the floating islands of Avatar .

The funny selfie that Chris shared

For his part, Chris Hemsworth also wanted to share a photo of this incredible vacation. It is a selfie that Elsa took where we can see the actor bathing in one of the island’s natural rafts.

With a great sense of humor, the actor wrote the following comment as if he were the animal in a documentary: “This is one of those really strange natural moments in which they record you are knowing that there was a camera on top of me.”