Elizabeth Holmes, former CEO of Theranos, is convicted of fraud and conspiracy – El Financiero

In one case that exposed Silicon Valley’s culture of hubris and hype, Elizabeth holmes was convicted on Monday of misleading investors into believing that her startup Theranos He had developed a revolutionary medical device capable of detecting a multitude of diseases and conditions with a few drops of blood.

A jury convicted Holmes, who was the CEO of the company during its turbulent 15-year history, of two counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud after seven days of deliberation. In addition, she was acquitted of four other charges of fraud and conspiracy for allegedly also misleading patients who paid for Theranos blood tests.

The ruling came after the eight men and four women on the jury spent three months in a complex trial in which a multitude of evidence and 32 witnesses were presented, including Holmes herself. The 37-year-old former director faces up to 20 years in prison for each count, although legal experts say it is unlikely that he will receive the maximum penalty.

The jury could not agree on three other indictments, which a federal judge plans to dismiss as part of a ruling to vacate the trial that could be handed down next week. The divided verdicts are a “mixed result for the prosecution, but it is a loss for Elizabeth Holmes because she is going to go to prison for at least a few years,” explained David Ring, a lawyer who has followed the case closely.

The federal prosecution described Holmes as a charlatan obsessed with fortune and fame. In her seven days on the stage, she presented herself as a visionary trailblazer in a male-dominated Silicon Valley, endured emotionally and sexually abused by her ex-lover and partner, Sunny Balwani.

The trial also exposed the strategy employed by many entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley: convey boundless optimism no matter it is not justified, known as “Fake it ’til you make it” (“fake it until you get it”). This spirit helped create innovative companies like Google, Netflix, Facebook, and Apple, whose co-founder Steve Jobs is one of Holmes’ heroes.