Elizabeth Holmes: controversial founder of Theranos found guilty of fraud and conspiracy

Image source, Reuters Caption, Elizabeth Holmes became a billionaire at age 31.

Guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud.

It is the verdict against Elizabeth Holmes, the woman who a few years ago came to be considered “the new Steve Jobs” for her success with Theranos, a health technology company that quickly made millions in profits.

This Monday, a federal jury made up of eight men and four women declared Holmes blame for three counts of fraud electronic Y one conspirestion to defraud investors.

The 37-year-old woman was not detained and there is no exact date for the sentence, which could be 20 years for each of the four charges she was found guilty of.

In total, she faced 11 charges, the jury found her not guilty of another four, related to public fraud, and was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the remaining three.

Holmes claimed to have developed a machine that could perform a series of medical tests with just a few drops of blood taken from a prick on the patient’s finger.

But the company collapsed after a newspaper investigation The Wall Street Journal find that the devices were not as effective as Holmes claimed.

Image source, Reuters Caption, The trial against Holmes lasted two months.

Holmes herself took the stand to defend herself during the trial.

“We worked for years with teams of scientists and engineers to miniaturize all the technologies in the laboratory,” he said in his testimony.

Holmes smiled and spoke confidently about the origins of the company and why he wanted to help people.

Throughout the two-month trial, jurors in California heard the testimony of more than two dozen prosecution witnesses. Among them were patients and investors whom prosecutors said Holmes misled.

Her lawyers say the businesswoman did not intend to defraud, but rather “naively underestimated” the challenges her company faced.

Silicon Valley Favorite

Holmes rose to fame for allegedly inventing a revolutionary system to lower blood test costs, making her a star in Silicon Valley and in the business world at large.

Her company Theranos, founded in 2003, attracted investor interest in the great potential of these blood tests and made its founder a billionaire at age 31.

Image source, Getty Images

The Theranos tests cost a quarter or even less than traditional tests, prompting the US pharmacy chain Walgreens to partner with Holmes’ company to offer the tests in its California and Arizona stores. .

The Wall Street Journal published at the end of 2015 a series of investigative articles in which he questioned the credibility of Theranos’ analyzes and accused the company, among other things, of dilute blood samples obtained from patients to increase their volume.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Elizabeth Holmes in one of the moments of the trial that was followed against her in California.

These accusations led the US Department of Justice to file charges against Holmes and the former president and former chief operating officer of the company, Ramseh “Sunny” Balwani (Holmes’s ex-partner), whom it accused of misleading investors. , to doctors and patients.

The company Theranos disbanded in September 2018.

Analysts say the Theranos case is taken as the worst example of the excesses of Silicon Valley, which – according to critical voices – encourages people without ethical standards to prosper.