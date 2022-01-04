Eduardo ‘Chofis’ López could return to Chivas; the club would not meet its “zero tolerance”

It may seem incredible but it is not. Eduardo Lopez better known as “La Chofis “, has chances of returning to Guadalajara, as you hear it. Despite the fact that on December 1 of last year the Saint Joseph released this statement, where they assured that they had extended a loan for López After six more months, inside the rojiblanco they assure that the official paperwork has not been done to give it as a fact.

Given the above, the leadership caresses the possibility that the player returns to add items to the first team for the Clausura 2022, since the coaching staff that heads Marcelo Michel Leaño, has given the yes for his return.

So far so good, player rights are ChivasThe coaching staff gave the endorsement, but there is a little problem that does not convince within the leadership. And it is that they will remember that “Chofis” was involved in a problem with Dieter Villalpando, which is why he was separated and later transferred to MLS.

What a moment from Chofis. Vote this wonder finish for @MLS Goal of the Year! – San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) November 16, 2021

After that event of indiscipline of Villalpando, Chofis ran with the same fate and was classified as unwelcome person in the institution and back then, the sports director Ricardo PeláezHe said the following after mentioning each of the four players who were separated from the squad.

“They have been suspended from the campus and keep the quality of transferable, none of these four players will play for Chivas again. The institution is attacking its immediate sporting interests, but with a view to building a more solid future in values. The message is very clear and from now on, there is zero tolerance for indiscipline. Not everyone can wear the Chivas shirtJust because he plays football well, you need to be a professional and upright athlete 24 hours a day ”.

This issue is being analyzed, because it would be missing the promised word, which was even public, but still the coaching staff is struggling to count on him. If they return, the values ​​of the club and another issue would also remain in between, it is that the player would not be ready to play at least in the first three dates, since physically he is not in a position to do so.

The coaching staff He has told the leadership that if he is going to join the team, that the player does it now, from the training session on Tuesday to put a physical trainer on him and that he will soon put the tone, but the directive analyzes all the angles in this determination, since He would put his word and his values, which he once publicly expressed, in between.