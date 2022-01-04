Due to the pandemic, adolescents perform less physical activity than recommended

Between the quarantine and social distancing, many of the activities were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, including the exercise routines. In the case of teenagers, a recent study found that only 9% meet physical activity guidelines during the pandemic, compared to 16% before the pandemic.

According to research published in the journal Preventive Medicine Reports, these percentages refer to the number of American adolescents who meet the Recommended 60 minutes of daily physical activity. This could be a consequence of cancellation of physical education classes in person and organized sports during the pandemic and longer time spent use of electronic devicessays one of the authors in a statement from the University of Toronto.

On average, the adolescents participating in the study reported two hours of physical activity per week during the pandemic. This figure was even lower for Black, Latino, and Native American teens, with a reported average of 90 minutes of physical activity per week. In addition, the study found a relationship between less physical activity and a worse mental health, more stress and more worry for the pandemic.

Findings from another study published in the journal Environmental Research, support this link between physical activity and mental health during the pandemic. This research found a 54% reduction in the use of parks by American students during the pandemic, which was associated with higher levels of emotional distress.

Similar to the results of the research published in Preventive Medicine Reports, the reduction in park use was greater among asian and black students. These types of racial and socioeconomic disparities in physical activity are a reflection of unequal access to outdoor recreational spaces, says the professor. Kyle T. Ganson, in the statement from the University of Toronto.

Some people, however, found an alternative to outdoor physical activity in their gadgets during the pandemic. Such was the case of the virtual reality or VR devices, according to an investigation by the University of Portsmouth. According to their study, many people surveyed reported using these devices to exercise, meditate, socialize, and watch movies during confinement.

As the scientific evidence points out, maintain the recommended amount of physical activity during the pandemic it is crucial for physical and mental health. Given the indications that this is not being possible for the teenagersIn particular for those from underserved minorities, policymakers must work harder to provide more and better safe outdoor recreational spaces.

DOWNLOAD THE NOTE

FOLLOW US ON GOOGLE NEWS