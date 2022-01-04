Don’t look up: the scene that DiCaprio rewrote 15 times and is one of the most relevant in the Netflix movie

Leonardo Dicaprio has a huge performance in Don’t look up, the film that currently tops the list of the most viewed on Netflix. To such an extent that in Hollywood it is already rumored that his role in the film would earn the actor an Oscar nomination. But in addition to acting, the talented performer he co-authored one of the most relevant scenes in the film. It is a part of the script that includes a speech and that DiCaprio and the film’s director and creator, Adam McKay, rewrote about 15 times.

Don’t look up is a corrosive satire that tries to show how little seriously politicians, the media and the general public take all related topics to the care and protection of the environment. The plot tells how two village astronomers discover that a meteorite is going to crash into Earth and They try to warn the world of the devastating consequences. But, in general, nobody pays too much attention to them.

DiCaprio plays Randall Mindy, one of these astronomers – the other is Jennifer Lawrence– who does everything possible to inform everyone of the arrival of the meteorite. In one of the scenes, when he is invited to a national television program, Mindy collapses from general deafness and gives a fierce and desperate speech. in which he begs someone to listen to him, and he spares no criticism of the president or deadly warnings.

The scene in which DiCaprio’s character tries to warn on television of the imminent danger approaching the earth in Don’t Look Up was rewritten about 15 times. Indiewire

That scene, which is one of the most important in the film, was written by McKay and DiCaprio, who had asked the director to be able to put a speech for his character within the film, according to what McKay himself says in an interview with Vanity Fair.

According to what was expressed by the director of the film, DiCaprio intended to put in Don’t look up a speech similar to that of the journalist played by Peter Finch in the film Network, power that kills (1976), which he yells, “I’m crazy as hell and I don’t want to take it anymore.” It is worth saying that Network It is one of the favorite films of the director of Don’t look up.

“I thought something like that the speeches are misleading,” he said. McKay, concerned that the astronomer’s parliament would drift in a sermonizing tone. “It’s like drum solos. They were incredible in the ’70s, but … ”, exemplified the creator of Don’t look up.

DiCaprio replied then that they could undermine and work the speech to laugh a little, despite its dramatic tone, and together then they rewrote that scene about 15 times. Until it was ready. “I believe that it was one of the biggest laughs on the film when we did the first test screening “, sentenced the director and screenwriter of the film.

In this image released by Netflix, Cate Blanchett as Brie Evantee, Tyler Perry as Jack Bremmer, Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy and Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky in a scene from “Don’t Look Up.” (Niko Tavernise / Netflix via AP)

DiCaprio framed his astronomer’s speech in Don’t look up in his strong convictions in defending issues that affect the environment. In fact, He was grateful to be able to participate in a film that spoke of these issues so directly.

“Adam (McKay) created this movie, which is about the climate crisis, but he created a sense of urgency by making it about a comet that will hit the Earth in six months and how science has become politicized, “said the actor, in a virtual press conference reflected by the Toronto Sun.

Regarding his role as a scientist in the film, the Oscar winner for Reborn he pointed: “I was grateful to play a character which is based on so many people that I have met in the scientific community and, in particular, in climate scientists, who have been trying to communicate the urgency of this issue and they feel like they are bound to the last page of the newspaper“.