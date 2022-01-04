Don’t look up: the movie’s phone line is real and hides a ‘hot’ secret | Leonardo DiCaprio | Jennifer Lawrence | Don’t look up | Netflix | Movies and series

Don’t look up (Do not look up in Spanish) has captured the attention of viewers since its premiere on Netflix. The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, not only hides strong criticism of society and its response to a global catastrophe, it also hides some details that only astute fans noticed, such as the number that was used for one of its scenes.

Specifically, there is a sequence in which Dr. Mindy announces a telephone line, launched in collaboration between BASH Cellular and the United States government, to answer questions about the comet that threatens to destroy the Earth.

Don’t look up has an outstanding cast of stars. Photo: Twitter / @ DontLookUpNews

A surprising answer

In the aforementioned promotion, a voice-over is used in the report to reveal how they can communicate with scientists: “Call 1-800-532-4500 to be calm. Offer available only to BASH customers ”. However, various viewers marked and discovered that the line is real.

At this point, you may be thinking that it could be from some unfortunate person (as happened with The Squid Game), but it is not. The number, as confirmed by People magazine, surprisingly leads to an erotic line.

Don’t look up is a satire on today’s society. Photo: composition / Netflix

“Welcome to the hottest hotline in America. Guys, the hottest women are waiting to talk to you – press 1 now. Ladies, to talk to interesting and exciting guys for free, press 2, ”you hear saying on the phone connection.

Despite how funny or disturbing it may seem to many Netflix users, the producers or someone related to Don’t look up have yet to comment on this fact. Even so, they are expected to replace the scene data.